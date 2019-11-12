Imperial Oil Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



All right. Good morning, everybody. For those of you I haven't met yet, I'm Dave Hughes. I'm with the Investor Relations group at Imperial. Just before we get going, I'd, first of all, like to thank all of you for being here and would also like to thank those of you who are joining us via the webcast for your time this morning.



I do have a couple of housekeeping items to get out of the way first. First of all, there are no evacuation drills planned here at the venue this morning. So in the event there is an issue, there will be an alarm, it will be a slow beep, and at that point, we just need to get ready in the event we need to evacuate. If it does become necessary to evacuate, it'll turn into a long continuous tone, and at that point, there will be fire wardens that we will listen to and follow. But the directions out are: we would leave through the doors behind us and over to the left, the nearest stairwell is then left, again, down the hallway, and there will be a stairwell sign on the right and all the exit signs are marked in the area red.