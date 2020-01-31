Q4 2019 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call. I'm just going to start by introducing you to the senior management team in the room. We have Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; John Whelan, Senior Vice President of Upstream; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; and Theresa Redburn, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development.



Before we get going, I'm going to start by noting that today's comments may contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual future financial and operating results can differ materially depending on a number of factors and assumptions.

