Imperial Oil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Bradley William Corson - Imperial Oil Limited - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hope you are all doing well and staying healthy. My name is Brad Corson. I'm very proud to have joined Imperial as President in September of 2019 and then assumed the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in January of this year.



This, of course, is my first opportunity to conduct the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. And while I regret that I will not have the opportunity to meet and interact directly with you this year, I do look forward to meaningful engagement through this virtual meeting. We are now at our appointed start time of 10:30, so I will call this meeting to order.



As we begin, I would like to acknowledge that I'm speaking to you from the City of Calgary, which lies in the traditional territories of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta. The City of Calgary is also home to the Metis Nation of Alberta Region 3.



I would first like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement, which is displayed on the meeting web page now. It will be