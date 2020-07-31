Q2 2020 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings call. To start, I'm just going to introduce the senior management here in our virtual room. We have Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration; Theresa Redburn, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream.



So I'm going to -- as usual, I'm going to start with the cautionary statement and note that today's comments may contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. And actual future financial and operating results can differ materially depending on a number of factors and assumptions. Forward-looking information and the risk factors and assumptions are described in further detail in our first -- sorry, second quarter earnings press release that we issued this morning as well as our most recent Form 10-K, and all these documents are on SEDAR, EDGAR and on our website. So