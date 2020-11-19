Imperial Oil Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Imperial Oil's 2020 Virtual Investor Day. I'm Dave Hughes, Investor Relations at Imperial, and I'd like to thank you for joining us on our webcast this morning.



I'm joined today by our management team, who you'll meet throughout the morning. And we're coming to you live from our head office at Cory Park in Calgary. We're fortunate to have a facility here that allows us to do this together and allow for the appropriate -- or for us to follow all the appropriate health and safety guidelines, most notably, appropriate physical distancing.



Before we get started, I'd like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement, which you'll find at the back of the presentation materials that we posted to our website earlier this morning. It contains some important information regarding forward-looking statements, reserves, resources, risks and uncertainties and would highly recommend you have a look at that at your convenience.



Just before we get going, I'm going to take a quick run through the