Imperial Oil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Bradley William Corson - Imperial Oil Limited - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Brad Corson. I am Imperial's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and it's my pleasure to welcome you virtually to Imperial's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. While I regret that I will not have the opportunity to personally meet and interact directly with the shareholders this year, by meeting virtually, it does allow us to improve participation and reach a greater number of our shareholders. I do look forward to meaningful engagement through this virtual meeting. We are not at our appointed start time of 11 a.m. and I will meeting to order.



As we begin, I would like to acknowledge that I am speaking to you from the City of Calgary, which lies in the traditional territories of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta. The City of Calgary is also home to the Metis Nation of Alberta Region 3.



I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement which is displayed on the meeting web page now. It will be accessible with the presentation slides on