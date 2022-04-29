Q1 2022 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome for the Imperial Q1, 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Dave Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today on our first quarter earnings call. I'll start by introducing the management team who is here with me. Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and Jon Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream.



So first of all, I'll read the cautionary statement. Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with the link to this conference call. Today's