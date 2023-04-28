Q1 2023 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

All right. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our First Quarter Earnings Call. With me today is the management team. We have Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jerry Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and John Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream. Starting with the cautionary statement.



Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in attachments 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to this conference call. Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information.

