Apr 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil First Quarter 23 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dave Hughes, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR
All right. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our First Quarter Earnings Call. With me today is the management team. We have Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Jerry Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and John Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream. Starting with the cautionary statement.
Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in attachments 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to this conference call. Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information.
Q1 2023 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...