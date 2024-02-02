Q4 2023 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil Fourth Quarter '23 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Peter Shaw, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Peter Shaw - Imperial Oil Limited - VP of IR



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined this morning by Imperial's senior management team, including Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Sherri Evers, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions; and Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream.



Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with the link to this conference call. Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future