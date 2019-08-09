Q2 2019 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Impac Mortgage Holdings Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Justin Moisio, our Chief Administrative Officer. You may go ahead.



Justin Moisio - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. - Chief Administrative Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. During this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements in regards to, but not limited to, GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate risk and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions.



I would like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking