Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Impac Mortgage Holdings Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Justin Moisio, Chief Administrative Officer. You may begin.
Justin Moisio - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. - Chief Administrative Officer
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.
During this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements in regards to, but not limited to, GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate risk and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions.
I would like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K and 10-Qs under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.
These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or
Q3 2020 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...