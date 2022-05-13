May 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Joe Joffrion our General Counsel. Please go ahead.
Joseph O. Joffrion - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & General Counsel
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Before we get to prepared remarks, we have a few disclosures to go through so bear with me.
Important additional information and where to find it. The company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the company's common shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the company's special meeting of shareholders relating to the proposed exchange offer and consent solicitation. Information regarding the names of the company's directors and executive officers and their respective interests in the
Q1 2022 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...