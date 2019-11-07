Q3 2019 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Impac Mortgage Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Justin Moisio, Chief Administrative Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Justin Moisio - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. - Chief Administrative Officer



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. During this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements in regards to, but not limited to, GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate risk and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions.



I would like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This presentation, including