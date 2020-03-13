Q4 2019 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Justin Moisio - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. - Chief Administrative Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings Year-End 2019 Earnings Conference Call. During this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements in regards to, but not limited to, GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate risk and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions. I would like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.



This presentation, including any outlook or any