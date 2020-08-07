Q2 2020 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call will not be recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Justin Moisio.



Justin Moisio - Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. - Chief Administrative Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. During this call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements in regards to, but not limited to, GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate risk and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions. We'd like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.



These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.