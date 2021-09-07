Sep 07, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Impel NeuroPharma TRUDHESA(tm) Approval Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Impel's Chief Financial Officer, John Leaman. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
John Leaman - Impel NeuroPharma - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, [Sarah], and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining today's call. Last Friday, September 3rd, Impel issued a press release announcing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of TRUDHESA. This press release is available on the company's website at www.ImpelNP.com where you will also be able to access a recording of today's call.
Before we begin, we would like to note that management's comments today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans and
Impel Neuropharma Inc TRUDHESA™ Approval Conference Call Transcript
Sep 07, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...