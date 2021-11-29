Nov 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on such a short notice. My name is Johan Theron, and I'll be facilitating this webcast call today.



The SENS announcement that we released this morning follows a cautionary announcement that we released to the market together with Royal Bafokeng Platinum on the 27th of October. We've probably been working with RBPlat for the better part of 20 years to optimize value delivery from our western limb operations. We still see deep value in doing this and are, therefore, delighted to finally move forward in this regard. I will shortly hand over to Nico Muller, our CEO, to take you through some of the highlights of the announcement today before we open up with Q&A.



With me today as well to answer some of the points that you might be raising is our CFO, Meroonisha Kerber; our Executive Director and Head of People, Lee-Ann Samuel; and our Business Development Head, Kirthanya Pillay. With that, I will now hand over to Nico.



Nicolaas Johannes