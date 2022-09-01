Sep 01, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs
Firstly, let me welcome everybody here. It's such a pleasure to finally have everybody and the whole team in a live presentation, in a live discussion again. Also very welcome to people joining us today on the webcast and on the conference call. There'll obviously be an opportunity to ask questions later in the room. And we'll also give an opportunity for people on the webcast and on the line.
But before I start, it's customary in our organization to start all of these engagements with a value moment. It can be safety, health, mental health. I was reflecting on it this morning and I thought, with the world where we are in South Africa and economic hardship, we are really, really privileged as a country to have the resources we do, to be able to mine them during these difficult economic times, to try and substitute what is happening out there through the taxes that corporates like us are able to pay.
And also for a company like us, while prices remain so supportive to also be able to do our little bit
Full Year 2022 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
