Mar 02, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the webcast presentation of our results for the half year ended 31 December 2022. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. This presentation aims to provide a high-level overview of our group's performance over the half year.



Before we begin, I draw your attention to our normal disclosure statement pertaining to any forward-looking statements that may be made today.



I will start today's presentation with an overview of the group's performance, including safety and the key features. This will lead into a more detailed account of the operational performance of Impala Rustenburg presented by Mark Munroe, our Impala Rustenburg Chief Executive, and the performance of the rest of the group presented by Gerhard Potgieter, our Chief Operating Officer. This will be followed by the financial results presented by Meroonisha Kerber, our Chief Financial Officer; and then Sifiso Sibiya, our Group Executive for Refining and Marketing, will provide an overview of the PGM market before I finish off with our