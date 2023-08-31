Aug 31, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the webcast presentation of our results for the year ended 30 June 2023. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. This presentation aims to provide a high-level overview of the group's performance over the financial year.



Before we begin, I draw your attention to our normal disclosure statement pertaining to any forward-looking statements that may be made today. I will start today's presentation with an overview of the group's performance, including safety and the key features. This will lead into a more detailed account of the operational performance of the group presented by Patrick Morutlwa, our Chief Operating Officer; followed by the financial results presented by Meroonisha Kerber, our Chief Financial Officer; and then Sifiso Sibiya, our Group Executive for Refining and Marketing, who will provide an overview of the PGM market before I finish off with our outlook for financial year 2024.



Our operational flexibility, resilience and strong cost controls enabled Implats to navigate a