Feb 28, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to this webcast presentation during which we will provide our financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2018. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats, and I'm joined today by Gerhard Potgieter, our COO; Mark Munroe, our Impala Rustenburg Chief Executive; Meroonisha Kerber, our CFO; as well as Sifiso Sibiya, our Refining and Marketing Executive.



The past 6 months have marked a pivotal period for Implats. Following the announcement of the strategic review at Rustenburg, we have made good progress in implementing some of the key outcomes, which have translated into a marked safety and operational turnaround at the operation. This, together with the strong performance from the rest of our portfolio, has seen the group deliver outstanding safety and operational performances during the reporting period, especially, when compared to recent comparable periods. This supported by an improved rand metals basket price which was driven both by strong dollar price gains for palladium, rhodium and nickel,