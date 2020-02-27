Feb 27, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 27, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gerhard S. Potgieter
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - COO
* Mark Munroe
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Chief Executive of Impala Rustenburg Operations
* Meroonisha Kerber
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Nicolaas Johannes Muller
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Sifiso Sibiya
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Refining & Marketing
=====================
Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Welcome to this webcast presentation during which we will review our results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019 and review our delivery against our strategic objectives at the group. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. And I'm joined today by Mark Munroe, our Impala Rustenburg Chief Executive; Gerhard Potgieter, our Chief Operating Officer;
Half Year 2020 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
