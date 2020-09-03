Sep 03, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Good day, and welcome to the Impala Platinum financial year results presentation for the year ending 30th June 2020. A special welcome to all of our investors who have joined us on this live webcast or on the conference call.



It's unfortunate that we cannot be with you in the room today but unfortunately, it is our present reality. But it's still important for us to reach out to you in the best possible way without the associated health risks.



So with me on the webcast today, we've got directly linked in our CEO, Nico Muller; our CFO, Meroonisha Kerber; our Head of People, Lee-Ann Samuel; and our COO, Gerhard Potgieter. We also have the rest of the executive team on a separate platform that can be dialed in to answer questions later in the session, should that be required.



Our program for today is we'll start off by a short overview on the results presented by our CEO, Nico, and we will then follow straight into questions and answers. (Operator Instructions)



