Sep 02, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
Presentation - Pre-Recorded
Sep 02, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gerhard S. Potgieter
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - COO
* Mark Munroe
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Chief Executive of Impala Rustenburg Operations
* Meroonisha Kerber
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CFO, Debt Officer & Executive Director
* Nicolaas Johannes Muller
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Sifiso Sibiya
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Refining & Marketing
=====================
Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Welcome to the webcast presentation of our results for the year ended June 30, 2021. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. This presentation aims to provide a high-level overview of our group's performance during the past financial year. Our annual financial statements, group mineral resource and reserve reporting as
Full Year 2021 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation - Pre-Recorded Transcript
Sep 02, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
