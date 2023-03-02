Mar 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to everybody in the room with us today. Also, a heartly welcome to everybody that's joining us through the conference call, and also watching to this broadcast over the web. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in the room over the call and over the web, and we will just queue and explain again how to do that most effectively when we get there. So the idea is this is our normal market engagement.



After myself, I will introduce Nico, our CEO. It's always hard to introduce him. I'm not quite sure how. So I asked my daughter and she said it's actually easy. You go to chatGPT and you ask AI how to introduce the CEO? So this is not my words. This is straight of chatGPT. Since Nico Muller's appointment as CEO of the company has undergone a significant restructuring, which includes investments, cost-cutting measures and renewed focus on core assets. Under his leadership, Implats has also made significant progress in improving safety and productivity added