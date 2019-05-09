Q1 2019 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial First Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. The management will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I am now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial. Please, sir, go ahead.



Pere ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon. This is Pere ViÃ±olas speaking, CEO of Colonial. Together with me, I have today as usual Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. The idea is to present to you our results for the Q1 of this year, and the structure of the presentation will be the usual one, too. First of all, I will go through the highlights of what happened during these first 3 months. Then Carlos Krohmer will drive you through the -- our view of the market and then the consequences on these on our operational performance. Carmina then will jump in to disclose our numbers regarding financial performance. And