Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial Capital Markets Day 2020 presentation. The management will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. Please go ahead.



Carlos Krohmer - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Chief Corporate Development Officer



Good afternoon, everybody, to our -- this year's Capital Markets Day. This year, due to the circumstances, it's going to be a virtual Capital Markets Day and we hope that the next one will be, again on the ground, seeing all of you in person.



We have prepared for today basically 3 presentations. We will start with an overview and update on the office markets, and we are very grateful to have with us Reno Cardiff, International Partner and Head of Capital Markets from Cushman & Wakefield, Spain; and Mrs. Magali Marton, Head of Research of France, Cushman & Wakefield.



After this 20-minutes presentation, Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing