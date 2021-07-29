Q2 2021 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. This is Pere ViÃ±olas speaking. Together with me, as usual, Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. I am on Page 6 of the presentation for today. And as usual, I will start the highlights.



We are presenting today, first of all, what we believe is a strong first half results. The net tangible assets, the ERPA NTA for this first half is EUR 11.36 per share. The net reinstatement value EUR 12.33. That means that the NTA growth is 3% total return in 6 months. Our group net profit is EUR 162 million, which is EUR 188 million more than last year because, last year, at this time, we were experiencing a loss.



Our GAV has been growing at a 3% like-for-like, 5% in the case of our Paris exposure. Our