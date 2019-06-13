Imerys SA Capital Market Day Transcript

Jun 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Vincent Gouley - Imerys S.A. - Head of Financial Communication, Investor and Media Relations



Good morning, everyone. My name is Vincent Gouley. I'm in charge of Investor Relations. Thank you very much for being here today for the Capital Markets Day of Imerys here in London.



Now just briefly before we start. Some comments on today's agenda. In fact, it is built -- it's a 3-part agenda. First of all, this morning, we will discuss about the strategy and the ambition of the group. And then you will see how it is implemented within each of our newly created business areas.



And the afternoon will be more focused on the financial presentations through the capital allocation and value creation. So we'll try during this day to save some time for discussions with the management. So there will be a