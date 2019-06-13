Jun 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Vincent Gouley - Imerys S.A. - Head of Financial Communication, Investor and Media Relations
Good morning, everyone. My name is Vincent Gouley. I'm in charge of Investor Relations. Thank you very much for being here today for the Capital Markets Day of Imerys here in London. First, I'd like to give you some safety instructions as we always do. In case of emergency, you will hear an emergency signal. So we will have to leave this meeting room through the doors on your left and then follow the green signs to the lobby. And the meeting points is just in front of the [altar].
Now just briefly before we start. Some comments on today's agenda. In fact, it is built -- it's a 3-part agenda. First of all, this morning, we will discuss about the strategy and the ambition of the group. And then you will see how it is implemented within each of our newly created business areas.
And the afternoon will be more focused on the financial presentations through the capital allocation and value creation. So we'll try during this day to save some time for discussions with the management. So there will be a
Imerys SA Capital Market Day Transcript
Jun 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...