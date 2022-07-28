Half Year 2022 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us today again to review Imerys 2022 first half results. As usual with me here this late afternoon, Sebastien Rouge, our CFO. And as always, please let me start by sharing with you a few key messages for this semester. First of all, Imerys posted a very strong performance in this first part of the year, achieving record sales historically, close to EUR 2.6 billion, driven by a strong pricing effect needed, really needed to offset rising inflation, but also thanks to a good level of activity in most end markets.



Though we live in a very challenging context, volumes are so far holding quite well. In particular, if we exclude, as we will see later on, the unavoidable impact of the Ukrainian crisis and the