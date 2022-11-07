Imerys SA Capital Market Day Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



So good afternoon to all of you here present here and present on our webcast. Thank you for joining me, joining us with my team to this 2022 Capital Market Day, the first one for me and the first one after the world has changed. 2019 was the last time. And I think quite a lot has happened.



Here, you see a lot of smiling faces. I can guarantee to you, all of them are in reality, very nervous. But they will do their best to tell you their stories. A few words with the agenda. In the initial part, I would like to give you a bit the vision of where we want to take this company. SÃ©bastien will give you the numbers attached to this vision. And Leah will tell you why this fits very well in our overarching ESG commitment. It is part of it. And that's why we wanted to present it all together. We will then open the session to your questions. So please keep them for the end of the first part.



The second part of the day, I was unsure what to tell you. Last time, we presented every single business and the potential. I assume that you know Imerys by now. So I