Half Year 2022 Investec PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to 100 Grayston here in Sandown, and welcome to any of our shareholders, analysts and colleagues who are joining via the webcast. How wonderful it is that after 18 months of significant struggle with COVID, we can once again get back together in one room. Obviously, we are socially distanced, but it is fantastic to welcome you to 100 Grayston.



Before I start, let me just say that we are going to talk about numbers today, which are obviously quite important. But this business is not only about numbers. Our business is fundamentally about our clients and about how our people serve our clients. So I would like to acknowledge both for our clients and our people that COVID-19 has been devastating, a great challenge, but I'm glad that we have survived COVID-19 and that we are now somewhat at the back end of it. So thank you to our clients for your support and thank you to all our 8,200 colleagues for delivering out of the ordinary to our clients. Our business is obviously about profit, but we