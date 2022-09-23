Investec PLC Pre-Close Trading Update Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Claudia, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for today's pre-close trading update, which provides the basis for our expectations for the 6 months ending 30 September 2022. I'm joined this morning by Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director, and a number of our executives are also on the call. I'm pleased to report that the earnings momentum we experienced in our last financial year has continued despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. The period under review has been marked by spikes in energy prices and inflation, which have in turn led to market volatility and rising interest rates globally.



We have seen good client acquisition with our lending franchises benefiting from higher average advances and the rising