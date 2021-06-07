Q2 2021 IWG Plc Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Today, I am pleased to present your speakers, Mark Dixon, Chief Executive Officer; and Glyn Hughes, Chief Financial Officer.



Mark Dixon - IWG plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, good morning, everyone. So you've all had a chance, hopefully, to see this morning's update.



Really just to put a little bit more color around that. This is a story that regards only the speed of recovery. We've never been in a better position for the medium and longer term with more and more companies switching to hybrid working. But in the shorter term, that is 2021, whilst we're seeing some very strong positive developments in some markets, particularly in the United States and now the beginnings of a recovery in the U.K., we are being affected in a number of other countries by continued lockdowns, extended lockdowns, but overall we're seeing just a continued level of disruption and uncertainty. And it's this