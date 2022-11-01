Nov 01, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to IWG Q3 Trading Update Conference Call. My name is Priscilla. I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Mark Dixon, the CEO, along with Mr. Charlie Steel, the CFO; and Mr. Mal Patel, Investor Relations of IWG to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Mark Dixon - IWG plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 trading update. I'm pleased that we've been joined today by Charlie Steel. It's actually his first day today. So no difficult questions, please. And I think most of you have spoken already to Mal, I'm very happy to have him on board. So let me take you quickly through the key highlights, and then we'll turn to Q&A.
Another very good quarter where revenue grew strongly. EBITDA month-to-month continue to move upwards, and we started to generate very good cash flow, which has brought net debt down. So taking these issues in turn, group revenue
Q3 2022 IWG Plc Trading Statement Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...