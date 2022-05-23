May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Tim Harrison - Ionic Rare Earths Limited - Managing Director



Ionic Rare Earths. We're developing a magnet and heavy rare earths supply chain, sourced from our Makuutu rare earth project in Uganda, which is a large ionic absorption clay.



China dominates the rare earth supply chain. The dominance is around the downstream processing and the conversion of those oxides to the value-added metals, powders, and magnets.



Obviously, everyone's familiar with the thematic around EVs and offshore wind. Simply put, the requirement for magnet railroads between now and the end of this decade is potentially an eightfold increase in magnet rare earths for EVs alone, with the potential for it to be replicated also in offshore wind turbines.



So for Ionic Rare Earths, we see a tremendous opportunity to take our Makuutu rare earth project, a project that's got a substantial amount of magnet rare earths, and not just NdPr, but we've also got appreciable amounts of dysprosium and terbium to provide the right blend of magnet rare earths into these emerging markets and emerging demand in