May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT
Tim Harrison - Ionic Rare Earths Limited - Managing Director
Ionic Rare Earths. We're developing a magnet and heavy rare earths supply chain, sourced from our Makuutu rare earth project in Uganda, which is a large ionic absorption clay.
China dominates the rare earth supply chain. The dominance is around the downstream processing and the conversion of those oxides to the value-added metals, powders, and magnets.
Obviously, everyone's familiar with the thematic around EVs and offshore wind. Simply put, the requirement for magnet railroads between now and the end of this decade is potentially an eightfold increase in magnet rare earths for EVs alone, with the potential for it to be replicated also in offshore wind turbines.
So for Ionic Rare Earths, we see a tremendous opportunity to take our Makuutu rare earth project, a project that's got a substantial amount of magnet rare earths, and not just NdPr, but we've also got appreciable amounts of dysprosium and terbium to provide the right blend of magnet rare earths into these emerging markets and emerging demand in
Ionic Rare Earths Ltd at 121 Mining Investment London Conference Transcript
May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...