Nov 16, 2022 - Nov 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Tim Harrison - Ionic Rare Earths Limited - MD



Thank you very much. So Ionic Rare Earths, we're developing rare earths supply chain sourcing both magnet and heavy rare earths from a unique asset we have in Uganda, also looking at downstream refining and magnet recycling.



So just our disclaimer. So just expanding a little bit on the three pillars of the organization. We are looking towards developing that integrated full lifecycle rare earth organization.



Makuutu as a source of magnet and heavy rare earths. It's a large mineralization, approximately 120 kilometers east of Kampala in Uganda. We're working through a mining license application process at the moment. We expect that we'll have all of that completed over the next few weeks with a mining license expected to be awarded in the first quarter of next year.



The large systems are long-life asset, low capital, simple, and a responsive project where we can scale up based upon what we expect is going to be significant increase in demand for our basket of rare earths.



The refinery. Given the landscape at the