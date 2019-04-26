Q1 2019 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Naohiro Minami - Japan Tobacco Inc. - CFO, Executive VP of Communications & Representative Director



I'm Naohiro Minami, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. Thank you for joining the conference. First, I will go through the highlights of our consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2019.



Please look at Slide 3. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX, our main KPI, increased 5 -- 7.2% year-on-year, led by strong pricing gains in the international tobacco business and solid