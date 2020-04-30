Q1 2020 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Naohiro Minami - Japan Tobacco Inc. - CFO, Executive VP of Communications & Representative Director



Thank you for joining this call today. I'm Naohiro Minami, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. I will take you through the first quarter earnings results. I will start by covering the impact of COVID-19 on our business and financials. Please take a look at Slide 3.



As you can see, there are no business continuity concerns in any of our businesses as of now. Each business continues operations by meeting and, whenever possible, exceeding the local directives and instructions of the governments of each country. Please refer to the earnings report for more details.



Let me now provide you the status update of each business operation. First of all, in the tobacco business, manufacturing facilities, including those in Japan are operational, while taking stringent personal care and sanitation measures. Most distribution networks are also operational in these markets with approximately an average of 2 months' worth of finished goods inventory. There are no significant impacts on the supply