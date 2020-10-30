Q3 2020 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Naohiro Minami - Japan Tobacco Inc. - CFO, Executive VP of Communications & Representative Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm Naohiro Minami, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. I will take you through the third quarter earnings results.



I will start with our consolidated financial results for the first 9 months of 2020. Please look at Slide 4. As a note, the 9-month results and revised full year forecast for 2020, which I will explain today, include effects of the application of hyperinflationary accounting in Iran and Sudan.



Revenue fell by 2.5% year-on-year to JPY 1,592 billion, reflecting decreases in the Japanese domestic tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food businesses despite growth in international tobacco business.



In the international tobacco business, revenue increased on a reported basis. The negative impact of the pandemic is expected to be about JPY 45 billion over these 9 months.



Next, adjusted operating profit at constant currency grew by 6.3% year-on-year. While the tobacco and processed food businesses