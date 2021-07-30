Q2 2021 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Naohiro Minami - Japan Tobacco Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



I am Naohiro Minami, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. Thank you for joining me in this briefing relative to our second quarter earnings results.



I will start by covering the highlights of our consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2021 year-to-date. Please take a look at Slide 4.



Our adjusted operating profit at constant currency, which is our performance indicator for consolidated profit, increased by 26.9% year-on-year, driven by continued positive momentum in the tobacco business. We can attribute this robust performance to longer-than-predicted effects of the volume increase in some high-margin markets due to travel restrictions. In addition to positive momentum in the international tobacco business is our market share gains across several markets abroad. Revenue was up year-on-year due to strong top line performance in the tobacco business despite lower sales in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. Adjusted operating profit on reported basis was up, as foreign