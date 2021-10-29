Q3 2021 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Naohiro Minami - Japan Tobacco Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



I am Naohiro Minami, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. Thank you for joining in this briefing on our third quarter earnings results.



I will start by covering the highlights of our consolidated financial results for the 9 months of 2021. Please take a look at Slide 4. Our adjusted operating profit at constant currency, which is our performance indicator, increased by 21.9% year-on-year driven by continued robust momentum in the tobacco business.



We can attribute this robust performance through a strong pricing effect and continued share momentum in the international tobacco business as well as a solid industry volume in various markets. Revenue was up year-on-year due to strong top line performance in the tobacco business, despite lower sales in the pharmaceuticals and processed food businesses.



In addition to good top line performance, favorable ForEx conditions, specifically the weaker Japanese yen and other currencies against the U.S. dollar, boosted those operating profit and