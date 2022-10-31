Q3 2022 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Nobuya Kato - Japan Tobacco Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



I am Nobuya Kato, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. Thank you for joining us today for the JT Group's 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Briefing. First of all, I'd like to take a moment to express my concerns about the situation in Russia and Ukraine. I'm deeply concerned about the human tragedy and devastation unfolding in Ukraine and sincerely hope peace will return soon. The JT Group continues to place the highest priority on the safety of our employees and their families and is extending all possible support to the affected people.



First, I will start by covering the highlights of our consolidated financial results for the 9 months of 2022. The 9-month results and the forecast for the entire fiscal year that I will explain today include the impact of hyperinflationary accounting in the tobacco business figures related to Ethiopia, as well as those of Iran, Sudan, and Turkey, for which hyperinflationary accounting has already been applied. For details, please refer to our earnings report.



Please refer to Slide 4, which summarizes