Full Year 2022 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Thank you for participating in the meeting for 2022 full year results at Japan Tobacco Inc. today. It is time, so we would like to start.



In today's meeting, first, Mr. Terabatake, Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, will introduce you business plan 2023. And Mr. Eddy Pirard, CEO of JT International, will follow who explains tobacco business 2022 results and 2023 outlook. Lastly, Mr. Kato, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group, will explain JT Group 2022 results and 2023 forecast. Then we move on to Q&A session and this meeting is scheduled to end at 8:00 p.m. JST.



Now I'd like to introduce you the first presenter, Mr. Terabatake, please.



Masamichi Terabatake - Japan Tobacco Inc. - President, CEO, President of Tobacco Business & Representative Director



[Interpreted] I am Masamichi Terabatake, President and CEO of Japan Tobacco. Thank you for taking the time to attend today's financial results briefing. I am grateful for your continuing support and encouragement.



First of all,