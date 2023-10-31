Q3 2023 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Hiromasa Furukawa

Japan Tobacco Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Corporate Communications

* Koji Shimayoshi

JT International SA - Deputy CEO & Executive VP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy



Conference Call Participants

* Haruka Miyake

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Hiroshi Saji

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Makoto Morita

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Satoshi Fujiwara

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Takashi Miyazaki

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you for participating in the Investor Meeting for Q3 2023 Results at Japan Tobacco Inc. today. Before we start