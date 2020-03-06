Mar 06, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 06, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Benjamin William Keswick

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Executive Chairman

John Raymond Witt

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Benjamin William Keswick - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Jardine Matheson's 2019 Annual Results Presentation.



As you know, in light of the current situation with the coronavirus, we've taken the decision to make this presentation by way of webcast rather than holding our usual face-to-face meeting.



You should be able to see the slide deck on your screen at the same time as the presentation, and you can also download if it -- if you wish. You will have an opportunity as normal to ask questions. If you do wish to ask a question, please press the Submit Question button, which should be visible on your screen, and we will collect questions for answering at the end.



In