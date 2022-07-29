Jul 29, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

John Raymond Witt

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson 2022 Half Year Results Webcast. You should be able to see the slides on your screen at this point. We'll leave plenty of time at the end for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



This morning, I'll be covering 4 topics: an overview of the group and our progress against our strategic priorities. A review of the group's financial performance in the first half of the year, highlights of business performance from the key companies across the group. And finally, the group's outlook for the rest of the year.



Starting with a quick recap of the group. Predominantly, Jardine Matheson is focused on 2 of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, Southeast Asia and China.



We have a diverse