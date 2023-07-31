Jul 31, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Graham Timothy Baker

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Executive Director



Graham Timothy Baker - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson Half Year Results Webcast. I'm Graham Baker, Group Finance Director. You should be able to see the slides on your screen and a Q&A box at the bottom of your page. Please submit your questions at any time and I will answer them at the end of the presentation.



This morning, I'll update you on progress against our group's strategic priorities. I'll then take you through the financial performance of the group and our individual businesses. We'll end with the outlook and Q&A.



Starting with progress on our strategic priorities. Astra has made 2 further tangible steps in evolving its mining portfolio to a sustainable future. Astra has agreed to