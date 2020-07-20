Half Year 2020 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Philipp Rickenbacher - Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG-CEO&Member of Executive Board



A very good morning to all of you, and welcome to Julius BÃ¤r's half year results. We hold this today in a virtual version, as we are getting used to, but I am sure that you will still feel our passion and our energy. Julius BÃ¤r has achieved outstanding results in the first half year of 2020. This is due to 3 factors: Our unique and strong focus on wealth management that left us undistracted from our clients; our highly resilient organization, agile and nimble in difficult times with solid infrastructure and excellent risk management; and our very strong business performance in all dimensions with our ability to take advantage of market volatility. And through our excellent coverage, we were able to win new business and capture flows.



In February, we have announced a new strategy that will carry us into the next decade. We have been relentlessly focused over the last 6 months to implement and to transform our organization despite the COVID situation. We have advanced