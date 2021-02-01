Full Year 2020 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Philipp Rickenbacher - Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, a virtual but also very warm welcome to all of you for this presentation of the Julius Baer Full Year Results 2020. I'm hosting today's meeting together with Dieter Enkelmann, our CFO, from the Art zone of Julius Baer's premises here on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich.



2020 was indeed an extraordinary year. It was a year in which, I can say, our lives changed. We had to cope with one of the biggest challenges of the past decades, the COVID pandemic. It's a year where our way of life has really been put to the test, at least I can say that about my own.



It was also an extraordinary year for Julius Baer. Our client needed us more than ever before and we had more touch points with our clients than ever before. We proved our resilience and stability with seamless service and a rock-solid balance sheet. Our wealth management business model has proven to be exactly right and proven itself under different and difficult market conditions.



And